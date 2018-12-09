Latest NewsIndia

Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale allegedly slapped by youth, calls Statewide Bandh

Dec 9, 2018, 08:06 am IST
A youth pushed and allegedly assaulted Union Minister of State and Republican Party of India (RPI-A) chief Ramdas Athawale at an event in the Ambernath town late on Saturday.

The shocking incident took place after the Minister came down to interact with the gathering after addressing a meeting when a youth suddenly lunged at him, pushed and slapped him on the face, according to eyewitnesses.

Following the attack, members of the Republican Party of India have called for a statewide bandh today (December 9).

The accused identified as Pravin Gosavi was detained by police for investigations.

Though, the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, reports suggest that Gosavi is an activist of Republican Party of India (RPI-A), headed by Athawale, and which is a constituent of the ruling NDA.

Though appearing a bit shaken by the incident, the Minister departed for Mumbai shortly thereafter, while the youth was detained by police for investigations.

Republican Party of India (A) members gathered in front of Ramdas Athawale’s residence soon after the news of the attack on him spread like a wildfire.

A senior RPI leader said, “It was a pre-planned attack. The mastermind of the attack on Athawale should be immediately nabbed. We’ve called for a Maharashtra Bandh on Sunday.”

