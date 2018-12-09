VHP Begin Mega Rally in Delhi demanding ordinance for Ram Mandir

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday renewed it demand from the government to enact a law to start the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Addressing the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) ‘Dharma Sabha’ at Delhi’s iconic Ramlila Maidan, which was attended by thousands of Lord Ram devotees, senior RSS functionary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi sought to remind the BJP of its Ram Mandir promise at 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya. He said, “The BJP should fulfill its commitment on Ram Mandir.”

The VHP’s event comes two days before the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament. According to the right-wing group, it is confident about government bringing a bill in the upcoming session for paving the way for Ram Mandir. The event is apart of VHP’s door-to-door campaign across the country to garner support for Ram Mandir. Today’s event, according to VHP, will be attended by lakhs of people from the national capital and adjoining areas.

Without naming the ruling BJP, senior RSS functionary Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi sharply criticized the party and its government.

“Those in power today had promised to construct Ram Temple. They should listen to people and fulfill the demand of temple in Ayodhya. They are aware of the sentiments,” he said. “We are not begging for it. We are expressing our emotions. The country wants ‘Ram rajya’,” he added.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had initially raised the demand of an “appropriate and requisite” law to facilitate the building of the Ram temple. Later, as the Supreme Court, where the Ayodhya title suit is pending, refused to grant a speedy verdict, the call for an ordinance grew louder.