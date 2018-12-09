KeralaLatest NewsPolitics

Women wall is to stop the forces of darkness led by RSS: Brinda Karat

Dec 9, 2018, 05:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat has alleged that the RSS is leading the “forces of darkness” and it is now the fight of ideas with them in Kerala as the right-wing organization is piggybacking the Sabarimala issue to gain entry to the state.

Karat said one million women in Kerala will march against the BJP and the RSS on January 1 to halt their foray into Kerala by piggybacking on the Sabarimala issue. Women will form human chains across Kerala to stand up for social reforms, she said.

“It is to stop the forces of darkness led by RSS and to take forward the values of social reforms. This is the big battle of ideas happening in Kerala and not just on the Sabarimala issue,” Karat, asserted.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 21, 2017, 08:51 pm IST

Shocking Report : Swamy reveals the name of top congress leader who met Dawood Ibrahim

Dec 21, 2017, 11:39 pm IST

Man set fire on his own car after locking wife inside: for the sake of his mother

Jun 10, 2018, 01:13 pm IST

Rare and Amazing pictures of India’s history

Gold price rises again in Kerala
Nov 29, 2018, 08:48 am IST

Today’s Gold Rate in Kerala (29th November 2018)

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close