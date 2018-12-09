Women wall is to stop the forces of darkness led by RSS: Brinda Karat

CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat has alleged that the RSS is leading the “forces of darkness” and it is now the fight of ideas with them in Kerala as the right-wing organization is piggybacking the Sabarimala issue to gain entry to the state.

Karat said one million women in Kerala will march against the BJP and the RSS on January 1 to halt their foray into Kerala by piggybacking on the Sabarimala issue. Women will form human chains across Kerala to stand up for social reforms, she said.

“It is to stop the forces of darkness led by RSS and to take forward the values of social reforms. This is the big battle of ideas happening in Kerala and not just on the Sabarimala issue,” Karat, asserted.