Your Daily Horoscope For December 9, 2018

Check out the horoscope predictions on our website!

Aries:

You will be torn between work and family as both try to grab your attention. You may reserve the evening for having fun. You crave to become famous and are likely to accomplish your ambition shortly. You have Ganesha’s blessings to support you.

Taurus:

This is not a day when you should be fooling around with your health. Do not take your health and fitness for granted, warns Ganesha You will be feeling lazy and listless all day long. Chances are that you could fall ill on account of carelessness. Both physical exertion, as well as mental stress, should b meticulously avoided. From sunset onwards, you can rest easy. The period of care and caution will have passed.

Gemini:

Today, you will realise that close relationships need care and concern to grow, predicts Ganesha. You will have new responsibilities and achieve huge profits in all your dealings. Pay special attention to your personal health.

Cancer:

Ganesha believes that you are likely to have a heightened interest in the study of philosophy and the working of the metaphysical world. This may be mere curiosity or a part of your effort to improve your professional skills. Your ability to read the human mind and understand human nature better than anyone else will help you take charge when needed.

Leo:

Few and rare are the days when creativity takes flight. After all, even Picasso couldn’t make a masterpiece every day. So make the most of this auspicious day, urges Ganesha, during which your imagination peaks and touches new heights. Especially those in the media shall hit upon a new level in their imaginative capabilities. Just remember, says Ganesha, confidence is the key.

Virgo:

If being humanitarian needed a definite physical form, you are most likely to be nominated. Such is the mix of values and practicality today, says Ganesha. Devise strategies to achieve more productivity. See the bigger picture, says Ganesha. This is not difficult considering you have a broad vision – with or without the glasses.

Libra:

It is very likely that you will arouse immense jealousy in others with your success and growth in business. Your business rivals may attempt to dent your creditworthiness in one way or the other. You may prefer to deal with them subtly rather than confront them openly, feels Ganesha.

Scorpio:

A happening day where a lot may happen today, suggests Ganesha. Grey hairs will teach valuable lessons, so keep your ears open to bosses and elders. Seniors will extend their best possible cooperation to you. Stay clear of courtrooms, warns Ganesha, lest the legalities sink you deeply.

Sagittarius:

A paradigm shift in your temperament and your looks is on the cards today. Your personality will get better as you don some chic attire, jewellery and a rather loud perfume today. You’re a magnet today, says Ganesha, and will charm your way through a crowd of admirers who will clamour for your attention.

Capricorn:

The money will flow in from various quarters today, but it will also find its way out of your pockets. Keep a tab on your income and more on your expenses, says Ganesha. The situation at work may get a little trying, but you will overcome all problems by means of your innate and acquired skills, and past experience. You may have to slog hard for a while, but it is all a matter of time; your efforts will pay off in the long run.

Aquarius:

Today, you will have a lot of fun with your siblings! Though generally well-organised and methodical, you will enjoy going with the flow of what your siblings and friends plan for you. Sometimes, spontaneity is a good thing, says Ganesha.

Pisces:

Today will not find you in the best of spirits. You need to guard against being sad for the smallest of reasons. Pessimistic thoughts could creep in, owing to some external influences. You need to keep your will-power strong to remain positive. Increasing your awareness will help you see things with more truth and clarity, says Ganesha.