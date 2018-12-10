Latest NewsIndia

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reaches Telangana CM’s house on bike : Watch Video

Dec 10, 2018, 04:26 pm IST
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi reached Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s official residence on his motorbike on Monday for a luncheon meeting with him ahead of the declaration of Assembly election results.

Owaisi and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief have been discussing possible scenarios and the strategy to be adopted after the results are known on Tuesday.

Before his meeting with KCR, Owaisi tweeted that he was going to meet Telangana’s caretaker and “next Chief Minister”.

“Inshallah, he’ll form government on his own strength, and Majlis will stand by him. This is our first step towards a larger goal of nation building,” the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief tweeted.

AIMIM had seven members in the previous 119-member Assembly and this time the party contested eights seats, all in Hyderabad. In the rest of the state it extended support to TRS.

