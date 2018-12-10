BJP MP blames Chief Minister over the prospects of the party

The counting of votes for the assembly elections will start tomorrow in Madhya Pradesh, the main player in the state BJP is somehow a little bit confused. Most of the exit polls for Madhya Pradesh have predicted a neck-and-neck race between the ruling BJP and the Congress party, an anguished BJP MP has come forward criticizing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghunandan Sharma has blamed Madhya Pradesh CM for the uncertainty over the prospects of the party in the Assembly elections. Sharma said that people of Madhya Pradesh were upset over some statements of the Chief Minister during the election campaign.

“People were angry that the Chief Minister used language like ‘Mai ka Lal’. This harmed us and it seems that had he not spoken such words, we would have been in a position to get 10-15 seats more. There would not have been a situation of uncertainty,” said the Rajya Sabha member. Sharma, however, expressed confidence of the BJP winning the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections,

Most of the exit polls for Madhya Pradesh have predicted a neck-and-neck race between the ruling BJP and the Congress party. CSDS has predicted a clear victory for the Congress party, giving those 126 seats, and the BJP 94 seats. Agencies like Jan Ki Baat, C Voter, and Pace Media have suggested that both the parties may get numbers nearing the halfway mark, suggesting major political drama after the results are declared on December 11.

The BJP, led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for 15 years, and the Congress is looking to ride on the anti-incumbency factor to make a comeback in the state. Polling in Madhya Pradesh was held on November 28.