Christmas Special Recipe : Ginger Fizz

Ginger Fizz – Summer drinks need not be sweet all time, this specific refreshment is an odd one out, flavoured with a strong tinge of ginger ale. Kick-start your sunny days with this innovative spiced drink.
Ingredients
90 ml. Orange juice
90 ml. Ginger ale
Crushed ice
Cocktail cherry and Orange slices for garnishing
How to Make Ginger Fizz
Fill a large glass with crushed ice and pour the orange and ginger ale over, then stir well.
Decorate with a cocktail cherry and an orange slice speared into a cocktail stick. Serve with a straw.
