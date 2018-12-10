Christmas Special Recipe : Special Tandoori Fish

Tandoori Fish is an extremely loved fish recipe, a delicious starter widely preferred at restaurants. Highly appetizing, flavoured with tangy Indian spices – This tandoori fish is a special starter with high nutritional value.

You can try out this easy-to-make fish recipe at home by following these simple instructions .This spicy starter can be prepared with any fish -catfish, salmon or any other variety of white fish.

Ingredients

1 kg. fish (cut into 12 pieces)

3 tsp. Ginger Garlic paste

2 tsp. Red Chilli paste

Juice of 3 Lemons

Salt to taste

How to Make Special Tandoori Fish

Mix lime juice, ginger garlic paste, red chilli paste and salt.

Marinate the fish in this mixture for one hour.

Place the marinated fish in foil with a drop of oil and cook over the coals.