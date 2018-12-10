Farmer earns Rs 6 from 2,657 kg onions, sends it to Chief Minister

A farmer from Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district has sent a money order of Rs 6 to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to mark his protest against crashing prices of onions and paltry returns.

The farmer Shreyas Abhale said, after selling 2,657 kg onions at the rate of Rs 1 per kg at the Sangamner wholesale market in the district and adjusting market expenses, he was left with only Rs 6.

Shreyas Abhale sais,”I earned Rs 2,916 when I brought 2,657 kg of onion to Sangamner wholesale market. After making payment of labour charges and transportation charges at Rs 2,910, I was left with just Rs 6.”

Abhale said he felt disappointed and decided to send the amount (Rs 6) to the chief minister to draw his attention to his situation.

“I have spent almost Rs two lakh for the onion crop and have earned just Rs 6. I do not know how I am going to clear other dues,” he said underlining the price crisis.

Abhale said he had sent the money order to the chief minister on 7 December, the day he sold his produce.

Bumper production of onions has affected the onion growers in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts adversely.