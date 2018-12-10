Haryana to get new National Highway worth Rs 5,108 Crore

A new 230-km-long national highway named NH-152D would be constructed from Kurukshetra district to Mahendragarh district Haryana at a cost of Rs 5,108 crore.

“This NH would be 230-km long and has been named as NH-152D,” said an official spokesman of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led state government on Monday.

An official spokesman said that a meeting regarding the new national highway was held at Jind today.

The farmers, whose land has been acquired for this national highway, were also present in the meeting.

The officers of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Jind Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri interacted with the farmers and heard their grievances and took their suggestions.

The NHAI officers said that this is a very big development project of the state government and completion of this project would accelerate the pace of development of the state.