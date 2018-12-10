Honda CB1000R+ launched in India : Price and Features

Honda has launched all-new CB1000R+ in India. The litre-class, sport-naked Honda has been priced at Rs 14.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

This is the updated model that was unveiled during the end of last year. The launch of the CB1000R+ was long overdue and came 10 years after its predecessor. The new model is lighter and more powerful than the model it replaces.

The new model continues with the naked styling but is reworked to be modern and retro at the same time. Honda likes to call the design language ‘Neo Sports Café’. This design can also been on international offerings like the CB125R and the CB300R. While the unique wheel design of the previous model is gone, the new CB continues to use the neat-looking, single-sided swingarm. The 2019 bike also features a retro-styled, round LED headlight. The instrumentation has been updated as well.

Honda has said that the new CB uses a Fireblade-derived 998c, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder motor that makes 16 percent more power and five percent more torque in the mid-range. Power is up from 123hp to 143hp on the new model. Torque, meanwhile, now stands at 104Nm – up from 98Nm. The new naked also features ride-by-wire; and a slipper clutch, this time around. The new motorcycle also features rider modes, power settings, traction control and engine braking settings.

The updated CB also has a reworked steel frame that drops its kerb-weight figure to 212kg, down by 12kg. Taking care of suspension is a 43mm, fully-adjustable, separate function Showa fork. The Showa monoshock at the rear is fully-adjustable as well. The CB also gets ABS-equipped radial brakes.

Honda has launched only the ‘+’ trim in India. This is the higher-equipped variant and features heated grips, a single-seat cowl, radiator protector, quickshifter and a few other accessories. The motorcycle is available in only one colour – Graphite Black.

In terms of competition, the Honda CB1000R+ takes on the Kawasaki Z1000 (starts at Rs 15.10 lakh), Suzuki GSX-S1000 (Rs 12.70 lakh, when it was last available), BMW S 1000 R (starts at Rs 16.45 lakh) and the Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory (starts Rs 18.20 lakh) in India. All prices, ex-showroom.