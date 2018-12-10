Honda launches X-Blade ABS in India : Price and Features

Honda Motorcycle has launched the ABS equipped variant of the X-Blade in India at a price of ? 87,776 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Honda X-Blade was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and was launched in subsequent months. The new Honda X-Blade shares its underpinning with the Honda CB Hornet 160R and has a new and sharp design language along with an all-LED headlamp cluster. Also, the colour strips on the wheel rims and the front fork cover are now offered as standard fitment on the motorcycle.

The ABS on the Honda X-Blade is a single-channel unit, working only on the front wheel. The Honda X-Blade ABS is about ? 8,000 more expensive than the standard model, which is priced at ? 79,768.

The Honda X-Blade gets a 162.71 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 13.93 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 13.9 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Apart from the addition of ABS and a couple of cosmetic updates, there are no other updates on the Honda X-Blade.

The bike also gets sharply designed grab rails, a rear tyre hugger, and dual-outlet muffler with a chrome tip and the matte black side panels all add to the sporty look of the bike. Honda offers the X-Blade in 5 colours which are Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Frozen Silver Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black and Matte Marshal Green Metallic.