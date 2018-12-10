Mandate decisive for Modi and Rahul as the countdown starts tomorrow

It will be clear on Tuesday that the decisive Lok Sabha semi-final mandate will be whose favour. As the counting was about to begin the electoral mandate in Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, and Telangana are decisive both for Gandhi and Modi.

Congress profoundly believes that the anti-incumbency factor will be worked against the current regimes in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. But BJP has managed to show with a well-disciplined campaign to beat the odds. As the exit polls favours the Congress, Senior party functionaries are busy with manipulating strategies. As the prediction goes, Congress would grab power in Rajasthan and both the Congress and the BJP would face the heat in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. Telangana seems to be with T.R.S. At the same time, it is likely to be the ouster of Congress in Mizoram and Mizo National Front [MNF] coming to power.