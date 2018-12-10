Neyyattinkara Sanalkumar murder: Family started indefinite strike

The family of Sanal Kumar, who died due to high handedness of former Neyyattinkara DySP, started an indefinite strike in front of the Secretariat on today.

Sanal’s wife, two children, and mother had arrived in the morning along with their relatives. They said that the government had assured Sanal’s wife of government job and compensation but this word was not kept. “We will continue the strike till we get justice,” they said. “Life has become difficult for us due to some financial debts. Our house is under the threat of sequestration as we have defaulted the repayment of a loan,” Sanalkumar’s wife Viji said.

Though Minister Kadakampally Surendran had assured the family of required help, all procedures in this regard were stalled, following the death of accused DySP Harikumar.

In between, DGP Loknath Behera had recommended to the government to give a government job to Sanal’s wife, but after that, no moves were made in that direction.