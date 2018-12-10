Latest NewsIndiaCrime

Not giving money to buy alcohol: Son sets mother on fire

Dec 10, 2018, 03:17 pm IST
In a shocking incident, son allegedly set his mother on fire after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol. The woman instantly hurried to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The incident took place at Sadashivanagar area in Bengaluru after the mother-son duo had a heated argument over the money. Knowing that Kumar will use the money to buy alcohol, his mother refused to give him money. Enraged by this, Uttam Kumar, allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire. The woman’s husband came to her rescue and rushed her to a nearby hospital. She had sustained burn injuries on her face, hand, and chest.

The 20-year-old accused, Uttam Kumar, is absconding.

