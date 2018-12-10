PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Ujjwala scheme’ helps to reduce air pollution in India : Report

LPG scheme of PM Narendra Modi led central government ‘Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana’ has helped reduce household air pollution,says new study.

“There is increasing political momentum in India to address air pollution. Household air pollution is reducing in India facilitated by the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana,” Professor Balram Bhargava, Secretary, Health Research, Ministry of Health, and Director General, ICMR, said.

“The findings systematically document the variations among states, which would serve as a useful guide for making further progress in reducing the adverse impact of air pollution in the country,” he added.

In 2017 in India 12.4 lakh deaths were caused due to air pollution, of which 4.8 lakh were due to household air pollution, stated a study, “The India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative”, released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and The Lancet.

The study also reveals that one in every eight persons is dying because of air pollution in India.

Globally, India suffered 26 per cent of premature mortality and health loss attributable to air pollution.

According to the study, “77 per cent population was exposed to ambient particulate matter PM 2.5 above 40 milligrams. The highest PM 2.5 exposure level was in Delhi, followed by other north Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana.”

The study also reveals that the average life expectancy in India would have been 1.7 years higher if air pollution level was less than the minimal level, with the highest increases in the northern states of Rajasthan (2.5 years), Uttar Pradesh (2.2 years) and Haryana (2.1 years).