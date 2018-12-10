Latest NewsIndiaReligion & Faith

Punjab CM expresses his concern over the misuse of Kartarpur corridor

Dec 10, 2018, 05:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday came down heavily on the Kartarpur corridor project alleging that it was a conspiracy of Pakistan Army and ISI.

It was in the last month that the foundation stone was laid by New Delhi and Islamabad which would connect Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab state of India with the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur area in Narowal district of Pakistan. Guru Nanak died in Kartarpur in 1539.

Amrinder Singh also showed his apprehension that it might be used to fuel militancy in India. CM had earlier criticized his party colleague and Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for attending the ceremony in Pakistan. While Navjot Singh accepted the invitation to the ceremony, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh declined to accept it.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 19, 2018, 03:09 pm IST

Kavitha Jakkal who tried and failed to enter Sabarimala says “Feeling Proud”

Sep 5, 2018, 02:13 pm IST

Mother caught on camera while putting son’s head in toilet : Watch Video

Rape
Jun 24, 2018, 06:19 pm IST

Here’s the list of countries with highest ‘Rape Crime Rate’ in the World

Jun 14, 2018, 06:39 pm IST

Shocking ! Musician played Guitar as surgeons operated on his brain : Watch Video

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close