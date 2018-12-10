Punjab CM expresses his concern over the misuse of Kartarpur corridor

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday came down heavily on the Kartarpur corridor project alleging that it was a conspiracy of Pakistan Army and ISI.

It was in the last month that the foundation stone was laid by New Delhi and Islamabad which would connect Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab state of India with the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur area in Narowal district of Pakistan. Guru Nanak died in Kartarpur in 1539.

Amrinder Singh also showed his apprehension that it might be used to fuel militancy in India. CM had earlier criticized his party colleague and Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for attending the ceremony in Pakistan. While Navjot Singh accepted the invitation to the ceremony, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh declined to accept it.