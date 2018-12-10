RSS and Sangh Parivar to form another Women Wall

The RSS and it’s allied organizations are preparing to give replay to the LDF government’s ‘women wall’. The Sangh Parivar is thinking to build another women all as a reply to the government. The state level leaders of RSS, its Parivar organizations and other Hindu organizations are going to discuss this. The leadership meeting is held on December 12i in Kochi. In this meeting, programmes to protest LDF-led women’s wall will be charted out. Sangh Parivar will be trying to rope in Hindu organizations that are not linked to Sabarimala Karma Samithy.

The Sangh Parivar is now trying to run the campaign that the government is going ahead with its Women’s wall programme to create the impression that women in Kerala are in favour of young women’s entry in Sabarimala when the Supreme Court will consider the review petition on Sabarimala verdict on January 22.

So it aims to dissuade women who are against the SC order, from attending the government-led women’s wall. Sabarimala Karma Samithy is currently carrying out door-to-door awareness programme on the need for preserving traditions in Sabarimala. They are also distributing pamphlets in this connection.

Hindu organizations calculation is that the government won’t get a sufficient number of women for the creation of the wall. They presume that the wall will be confined to certain centers. However, all counter-wall programmes will be finalized during a meeting to be held on December 12.