Sabarimala Issue: Legislature Assembly dismissed for today

The proceedings of state assembly were dismissed for today. The opposition today also protested in the assembly as their protest become severe the speaker decided to dismiss the proceedings.

On raising Sabarimala issue, opposition today also interrupted the events of assembly. The Speaker first canceled ‘question hour’, as the opposition MLA’s started protesting in front of the dais of Speaker. The government requested not to interrupt question hour and informed that will give opposition to place their issue at the time of ‘Zero hour’. The speaker also said that it is not a right custom to continuously interfering the question hour.