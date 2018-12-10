Samsung launches Galaxy A8s with ‘Infinity-O’ display : Price and Specs

Samsung has finally embraced the cut-out display with its latest Galaxy A8s. Samsung’s latest smartphone is a mid-range smartphone with Infinity-O display.

First unveiled at the company’s annual developers summit, Infinity-O is essentially a circular cut-out. Unlike the traditional notches, it does not sit on top-centre of the screen. Instead, it is located on the top-left corner. According to reports, Asus is planning to launch Zenfone 6 with similar notch display.

Apart from an ‘Infinity-O’ display, Samsung Galaxy A8s comes with a triple-rear camera setup, second phone to have the setup after Galaxy A8 2018. The back panel also houses a fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A8s will go on sale in China on December 20.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A8s has a large 6.39-inch full HD+?display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 6GB of RAM. It comes with 128GB of storage with support for expandable storage up to 512GB?via a microSD?card. There’s also an 8GB version of the phone.

The three camera setup includes 10-megapixel, 24-megapixel sensor, and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front it has a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Samsung Galaxy A8s is powered by a 3,300mAh battery. The smartphone does not come with 3.5mm headphone jack, one of the first Samsung mid-range devices to skip the feature. On the software front, it runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.