Latest Newscelebrities

Sapna Choudhary’s stunning dance performance video : Watch Here

Dec 10, 2018, 10:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sapna’s fan page has shared a video where she is seen flaunting her latke-jhatke on a popular Haryanvi song. In the video, ‘Anarkali of Haryanvi’ is donning a red and golden kurti- salwar. She has teamed up her look with braided hair, a pair of earrings, subtle makeup and red lipstick.

Sapna Choudhary‘s popular track Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has become the top trending videos of 2018 on YouTube and has beaten Rajinikanth’s 2.0 trailer. Featuring her thumkas in the original version of the song, the video clocked over 300 million views on YouTube with which she had risen to fame.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 27, 2018, 05:18 pm IST

‘Aadhi’ is a success; Next target is Bollywood

Sep 24, 2018, 09:12 am IST

“We are always ready and prepared for war. We are nuclear state”: Pakistan Army

Aug 4, 2018, 07:07 pm IST

A Woman, First Time in History of Denmark, Fined For Wearing Niqab

sachin ball tampering
Mar 25, 2018, 09:05 pm IST

These are the controversial ball tampering incidents in cricket

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close