Sapna Choudhary’s stunning dance performance video : Watch Here

Sapna’s fan page has shared a video where she is seen flaunting her latke-jhatke on a popular Haryanvi song. In the video, ‘Anarkali of Haryanvi’ is donning a red and golden kurti- salwar. She has teamed up her look with braided hair, a pair of earrings, subtle makeup and red lipstick.

Sapna Choudhary‘s popular track Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has become the top trending videos of 2018 on YouTube and has beaten Rajinikanth’s 2.0 trailer. Featuring her thumkas in the original version of the song, the video clocked over 300 million views on YouTube with which she had risen to fame.