Saudi princess passes away

The Royal Court announced the death of Princess Aljawhara Bint Faisal Bin Saad Al Saud.

According to the Royal Court, the funeral prayer will be performed for the deceased Princess at Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after Asr prayer on Monday, praying to Allah Almighty to bless her soul.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Aljawhara bint Faisal bin Saad Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar cables to King Salman.