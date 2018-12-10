Vivo launches V11 Pro Supernova Red Colour Variant in India

Vivo has announced a new gradient finish SuperNova Red variant for the Vivo V11 Pro in India, which is now available for purchase on Amazon.

The Vivo V11 Pro has been available in India since September 12, 2018. This is a mid-range smartphone from Vivo, which competes with phones such as the Realme 2 Pro, Motorola One Power, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Note 5 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus and many more. The phone comes in two color variants: Starry Night and Dazzling Gold. The Starry Night Black variant features a gradient finish at the back depicting a starry night.

Now, the company has launched a new gradient finish for the Vivo V11 Pro. The new color is called SuperNova Red and it looks quite good, at least in promo images. The back panel has a dark red color at the top, which then fades into a lighter shade of red with a wavy pattern. If you want to stand apart from the crowd, then this phone will definitely help you do that. The phone would look best without a case but if you are afraid of dropping it, then get a transparent one to show off the color better.

The SuperNova Red Vivo V11 Pro is available for purchase from Amazon India. It is priced at INR 25,990, which is the same as the other two color variants. The phone comes in one variant only, which has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. As a launch offer, ICICI Band Credit and Debit card users will get an instant 5% discount.

The V11 Pro comes with a 6.41-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. The phone uses an In-display fingerprint scanner and is probably the cheapest device available in India with this new feature. Internally, the V11 Pro has a Snapdragon 660 processor which is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A microSD card slot is available as well. In the camera department, the phone has two sensors at the back (12MP+5MP) and a 25MP sensor at the front. A 3400mAh battery is available with support for 18W fast charging. All in all, this is a pretty good package.