Women Entry: Delhi HC seeks union government’s reply

Dec 10, 2018, 06:22 pm IST
Delhi High Court today sought response of the Union government, Delhi government, and police on a PIL seeking entry of women into the sanctum sanctorum of the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in the Delhi.

Apart from Centre, Delhi government and police, a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao also issued a notice to the trust managing the shrine and sought their stand on the plea by April 11, 2019.

The court was hearing a plea by three women law students, who claimed that the dargah does not permit entry of women into the shrine. The petition claims that there is a notice put up outside the dargah clearly says that women are not allowed inside.

