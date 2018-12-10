Your Daily Horoscope For December 10, 2018

Check out the horoscope predictions on our website!

Aries

You are feeling very excited and are all geared up to do what you want. Put all that energy to productive use. Ganesha says this is the time to work and not to make plans as today you can accomplish very difficult tasks. So work now, you can indulge in your parties later.

Taurus

This day promises to be like any other. You will, as usual, begin by attending to home chores and then get caught up in your hectic office schedule. Later in the day you will, says Ganesha, feel an urge to take time off and indulge in some socializing. You could, finally, be meeting your loved ones, your close friends and having a great time together. This will be a good way to end the day.

Gemini

Unlike the last few days, today will be hectic and demanding. You will need to attend a few social get-togethers and functions. Socializing with friends and relatives is on the cards. However, you need to be careful about your health. Expenses on medicines are indicated, says Ganesha.

Cancer

The day begins with worship and havan. In the evening, guests will throng your house for a celebration You will feel sad as your trusted ones will not give you a vital clue or some important information promptly. Ganesha advises you keep away from other’s affairs.

Leo

Are you sure you did not marry your boss? Well, if you haven’t, then you might have some problem with your spouse’s bossy attitude. The best thing would be for you to try and sort out the individual differences with your partner. On the work front, the day will be satisfying, as you continue to mystify your opponents with your wits. So chin up and be glad, says Ganesha. Just imagine the situation if you had actually married your boss?

Virgo

Good luck will put you up against some friendly ghosts from some bygone era. The afternoon brings with it some wonderful marriage prospects and you will consider them with an open mind. However, Ganesha warns you to be extra careful when making decisions regarding advanced education.

Libra

Ganesha says that today you will spend with close friends or beloved people. Your romantic nature will surely please the opposite sex. By evening your imagination will be at its peak. Ganeshji wishes you all the very best and sends you his greetings

Scorpio

A systematic organiser and a perfect planner, that’s what you are, when it comes to work. According to Ganesha, this attitude of yours would help you develop fondness towards your work. You may even have the knack of solving problems and hurdles in the professional field.

Sagittarius

You seem to be impressed by the handicrafts and plan to take it up as your business. You are a family person and give much attention to your loved ones. You may be smitten by love-bug as passion and intimacy give rise to romance.

Capricorn

You are practical and wise. With your worldly wisdom and intellect at display, you will be able to guide your near and dear today, says Ganesha. Your belief of working in a harmonious environment will inspire you to spread the message of love, peace, and joy. The extraordinary management skills that you possess will ensure cordial and healthy relationships.

Aquarius

You possess a nice quality of eloquence. Today, you will make a speech/presentation or conduct a discussion forum where everyone will love to hear your opinions. Your communication skill will help you get through the heart of someone you like. But, don’t blow your own trumpet all the time, advises Ganesha.

Pisces

The day will start off on a sour note for you. But as the day progresses you will find your mood elevated. If you wish to progress in life, you need to stop minor setbacks from upsetting you disproportionately. Keeping your emotions in check will be vital for taking critical decisions and in meeting your deadlines today, says Ganesha.