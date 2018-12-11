90% of Indian households have LPG connection: Petroleum Minister

90% of Indian households have LPG connection. The Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has informed that LPG has reached nearly 90% of Indian households. The minister informed that there has been an unparalleled increase in LPG connections in the last four and a half years with 12 crores new LPG connections recorded for this period. Out of these 12 crore connections, 5.83 crore connections have been under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana scheme.

Pradhan said initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Saubhagya Yojana are empowering women and bringing about a paradigm shift towards the comprehensive development of the society. The minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s revolutionary initiative is making stellar progress in removing poor women from the clutches of deprivation.