Latest NewsIndia

90% of Indian households have LPG connection: Petroleum Minister

Dec 11, 2018, 09:28 pm IST
Less than a minute

90% of Indian households have  LPG connection. The Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has informed that LPG has reached nearly 90% of Indian households. The minister informed that there has been an unparalleled increase in LPG connections in the last four and a half years with 12 crores new LPG connections recorded for this period. Out of these 12 crore connections, 5.83 crore connections have been under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana scheme.

Pradhan said initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Saubhagya Yojana are empowering women and bringing about a paradigm shift towards the comprehensive development of the society. The minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s revolutionary initiative is making stellar progress in removing poor women from the clutches of deprivation.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 20, 2018, 07:43 am IST

Dubai music teacher arrested in US for child sex charges

Jul 20, 2017, 05:15 pm IST

Ducati launches Scrambler Desert Sled in India

Wess
Jun 15, 2018, 10:39 pm IST

These are the things to do before getting married

Jan 16, 2018, 01:11 pm IST

This year’s Kerala Budget amidst economic slowdown in the state

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close