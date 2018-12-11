Latest NewselectionsIndiaPolitics

Assembly Election Results: ” A clear message to BJP”, says Sena

Dec 11, 2018, 03:43 pm IST
The popular verdict that came today is a clear message to the BJP says its ally, Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena spokesperson and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said the trends reflect that the BJP’s victory chariot has been halted. “This is a clear message and it is the time for us to introspect,” Raut said.

Though both parties share the same ‘Hindutva Ideology’, the relationship between the parties had become worst after 2014. Recently the Sena chief had severely criticized BJP’s attitude towards ‘Ayodhya Ram Temple’. The two parties contested the 2014 Maharashtra polls separately but later joined hands to form the government in the state.

