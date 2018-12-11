Latest NewsIndia

Assembly Elections 2018: Congress Confirms Victory in Chhattisgarh

Dec 11, 2018, 11:19 am IST
Less than a minute

As the Counting of votes for the Chhattisgarh elections progressed, early trends showed that the Congress is leading on with 57 seats in the 90 member assembly, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was ahead on only on 25. The Bahujan?Samaj Party, which has tied up with former Congress chief minister Ajit?Jogi’s Janata Congress Chhattisgarh was ahead in six seats.

“We are confident of a win. But we are also aware of the Amit Shah-model, hence we are extra cautious. Vehicles are ready to ship the legislators to Bangalore,” said a Congress leader, who has been instrumental in party’s election management in the state, on Monday.

