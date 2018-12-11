Assembly Elections 2018: Hours before the Declaration of Results, Here is What Rahul Gandhi Said

The Assembly Election results will decide the fate of as many as 8,500 candidates across five states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. These elections are particularly significant for the major national parties like the BJP and the Congress as they will set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress is extremely hopeful of the results and here is what Congress President Rahul Gandhi said ahead of the counting of the votes.

Results of Assembly elections will tell the mood of the nation. We will remove BJP from power and show them their place in 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

“Anger is increasing in the country. Main reason of this anger is that the government is not able to provide employment to youngsters, it is the core challenge before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While China provides employment to 50,000 persons in 24 hours, the Indian government provides employment to 450 persons in 24 hours. This won’t work”, Rahul said.

“You will see, the elections have recently taken place. India will give its message and will give it clearly,” Rahul said. He said: “We will beat the BJP and show them their place, but we have to go beyond this and think about two big issues — employment and the farmers, Modi government considers the farmers as a liability.”