Assembly Elections 2018: Rajasthan hangs in balance

Dec 11, 2018, 01:25 pm IST
In Rajasthan, Congress’ earlier comfortable lead of 103 seats has slightly decreased to 92 seats now. BJP’s lead has increased to 84 seats. The majority mark in the Rajasthan assembly is 100, in the 199-seat strong assembly.

NDTV’s poll of exit polls had said that the Congress will snatch power from the BJP and win 110 of the 199 assembly seats, just 10 above the majority mark requisite to form the government.

The Congress, meanwhile, is suffering from its own internal unrest, with the party, which will have to choose a chief ministerial candidate from rivals Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Choosing to go with tradition and not name its candidate before the elections, the Congress gave tickets to both the rivals.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is speaking to reporters.  “Congress has won the mandate. Numbers can go up and down but the public’s mandate is in the favour of Congress. We will get a clear majority, still, we would want independent candidates and parties other than BJP to support us if they want.”

