BJP Office deserted, celebrations at Congress office

Dec 11, 2018, 05:00 pm IST
The BJP headquarters in Delhi wore a relatively deserted look, even as Congress workers celebrated their party’s good show in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh at its headquarters.

The Delhi Police erected barricades near the BJP headquarters at ITO in the morning as a precautionary measure to manage the crowd, expecting the arrival of party workers following the results of assembly polls in five states. However, BJP workers did not turn up at party headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, even as celebrations broke out at Congress headquarters on Akbar Road.

