China introduces new security check system for air passengers

China has introduced a new system under which passengers with good safety credit scores will be able to clear security faster.The system was a part of the Civil Aviation Administration of China’s attempt to improve the service.

The Shenzhen International Airport will now classify passengers according to their social credit scores and divert them to different channels of security checks, Efe news reported citing the Chinese media.

A pilot programme of the system was launched in May at the airport, from where around 30 airlines operate on a daily basis. Close to 100,000 passengers tested the service then. The launch was announced in April.

Authorities will also deduct credit points from passengers who deliberately spread false safety information, use fake identities and occupy seats not allotted to them, said the report.

People with low scores will be barred from boarding flights as the aviation authority said it would prepare a monthly blacklist of banned passengers.

The Chinese government has long considered using data intelligence tools to create a social credit system in which each citizen would accumulate points based on their socio-economic status or even their opinions posted on social media.

The government plans to fully implement the system by 2020, although it has yet to offer many details on its operation or implementation.

The social credit system has raised concerns about invasion of privacy of Chinese citizens and the possibility that it could lead to discrimination if those with low social credit scores are restricted from accessing quality employment and universities or from living in prosperous cities.