Christmas Special Recipe : Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse is a crowd favorite with the nicest ingredients – melted chocolate, coffee, butter, eggs, sugar and whipping cream.

Ingredients

100 gms. sweet or semi-sweet chocolate, melted

¼ cup of strong coffee

6 tbsp. unsalted Butter

3 Egg yolks

1 cup of whipping Cream

3 Egg whites

¼ cup of finely ground Sugar

Whipped Cream (optional)

How to Make Chocolate Mousse

Beat the soft butter into the smoothly melted chocolate. One by one, beat in the egg yolks.

Beat the cream over ice until it leaves slight peaks on the surface.

Beat the egg whites until they form soft peaks.

While beating, sprinkle in the sugar a little at a time and continue beating until stiff shining peaks are formed.

Fold in the chocolate mixture carefully and then fold in the whipped cream. Put the mousse into individual dishes. Cover and chill for several hours.

Decorate the mousse with swirls of whipped cream or serve separately, if desired.

Make the mousse extra special by adding to the topping handmade chocolate leaves and a quarter segment of orange dipped in sugar.