Congress Claim to form government in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

The Congress has decided to stake claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh. Congress party sought an appointment late tonight with the Governor to stake their claims to form the govt in Madhya Pradesh. The party has sought appointment by sending an email and a fax too. The party has also sought an appointment with Rajasthan Governor for 7 pm on Wednesday to stake the claim for government formation. Congress has now 114 seats in the assembly and it is the single largest party.

