Latest NewsIndia

Congress Welcomes the Support of Anti-Bjp parties in Rajasthan; Sachin Pilot  

Dec 11, 2018, 03:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sachin Pilot sought other anti-Bjp parties to support Congress in  Rajasthan. ”We are coming close to a simple majority. we are almost sure that we could get a simple majority after the final result is out. But even now we invite anti-Bjp parties to support us” he said.

The Congress, meanwhile, is suffering from its own internal unrest, with the party, which will have to choose a chief ministerial candidate from rivals Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Choosing to go with tradition and not name its candidate before the elections, the Congress gave tickets to both the rivals.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 14, 2018, 08:02 am IST

19-year-old girl who topped CBSE exam allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped

Aug 3, 2018, 05:54 pm IST

Suicide bombing inside mosque ,kills 25

Aug 19, 2018, 10:50 am IST

Qatar announces Rs. 35 Crore aid for Flood Relief in Kerala

Congress1
Jun 10, 2018, 08:59 am IST

Rahul Gandhi to host Congress iftar party after a gap of 2 years

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close