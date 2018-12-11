Congress Welcomes the Support of Anti-Bjp parties in Rajasthan; Sachin Pilot  

Sachin Pilot sought other anti-Bjp parties to support Congress in Rajasthan. ”We are coming close to a simple majority. we are almost sure that we could get a simple majority after the final result is out. But even now we invite anti-Bjp parties to support us” he said.

The Congress, meanwhile, is suffering from its own internal unrest, with the party, which will have to choose a chief ministerial candidate from rivals Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Choosing to go with tradition and not name its candidate before the elections, the Congress gave tickets to both the rivals.