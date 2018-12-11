Dilip Kumar Birthday : Faisal Farooqui gives an update about the health of Bollywood legend

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who turns 96 on Tuesday, will celebrate his special day with his close friends and family members, reports news agency.

The veteran actor known of classic films like Mughal-E-Azam, Devdas, Kohinoor and many more. Family Faisal Farooqi who has been updating about Dilip Kumar’s health statuses on Twitter spoke to IANS about his health and birthday plans.

He said, “Saab has never wanted to celebrate birthdays. The last birthday we celebrated as a big event was his 89th birthday, which was in 2011 and of course, Saab enjoyed that. Dilip Saab is not a big fan of celebrating birthdays.”

“He has not done that in a very long time and birthdays are occasions where the family gets together and some close friends get together. So, Saab’s brothers and sisters would come, (his wife) Saira Banuji’s extended family will come and then my family and some close friends gather together. Even when Saab was active socially and personally, he was not fond of big celebrations. So, doing justice to that tradition, Sairaji has not planned anything big.

Saira, 22 years younger to Dilip Kumar, has been like a rock in supporting the icon, who has been in frail health over the past few years.

She will host a dinner with around a dozen people at their residence, Farooqui said, adding: “He is recuperating in such a way that he does not need any hospitalization now. He is at home and has a restricted diet, which is taken care of by Saira Banuji.

Dilip Kumar’s condition has been a concern to fans. In September and October, he was admitted to a hospital for recurrent pneumonia. But he is now at home and recovering.

“He has not fully recovered but he is making great progress. Saab is resting at home, having his meals, interacting, but obviously one of the things that the doctor has advised us to be cautious about is the infections.

So, we curb the access of a lot of people to meet him.

From the film fraternity, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have visited Dilip Kumar in the recent past, but the fear of catching an infection through outsiders keeps the family away from letting people come too often.

“Sairaji keeps getting these messages praying for his speedy recovery. A lot of stars and ordinary people too express their desire to meet him. Physically, it gets difficult to allow a lot of people to get to meet him.