Govt plans to add more mandatory requirements to autos for safety

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is set to issue a notification for the safety directives in auto rickshaws. The autos will be mandatorily required to have seat belts, two headlights, door closers and specific compartment dimensions.

It will be mandatory for auto rickshaws to have seat belts for drivers as well as passengers. The government is planning to have door closers at the openings of autos to avoid accidents. Many accidents have taken place where people fell out of rickshaws in case of collisions. These measures might convert autos into taxis.

The autos rickshaws will also be required to have two headlights instead of one. There will be specific dimensions for seat compartments. Currently, the rickshaws have wider seat dimensions in states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan as compared to that in urban cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Reportedly, the ministry is also trying to implement a rule on how many people will sit in an auto rickshaw as exceeding the limit of passengers affects their safety. In urban cities, this is being monitored by the traffic police.