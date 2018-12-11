Govt to provide free baby-care kits for infants

The Maharashtra government will be providing baby-care kits to the children born in primary health centres and government hospitals as part of its efforts to reduce the infant mortality rate.

The state cabinet took this decision in its weekly meeting Tuesday.The kits will be offered only in the case of first pregnancy, said a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Such a scheme is operating in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and it has shown good results, it said.Around 20 lakh pregnancies are recorded in the state every year, eight lakh of them in urban areas.

The number of women giving birth in primary health centres and government hospitals is around 10 lakh, the release said.

The kit, costing Rs 2,000 each, will include clothes for the child, a plastic diaper, baby cushion, towel, thermometer, massage oil, anti-mosquito net, blanket, plastic mat, shampoo, toys, nail cutter and socks, among other things.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to seek a loan of Rs 6,985 crore at a concessional rate of interest from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) for 48 projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY)