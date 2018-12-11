Hannan Mollah: The man behind CPM’s victory in Rajasthan

After drawing a blank in the last election in Rajasthan, the CPI(M) is all set to win two seats. The party must be thankful to a leader for this victory. But the most interesting thing is that he hails from West Bengal and not from Rajasthan. Hannan Mollah is the man behind the left party’s victory.

The smallest yet precarious advance in the CPM is with farmers support. CPM led several agitations organizing the farmers and raising their issues. Molla was the man behind all these struggles. Mollah who works all the time to organize farmers and agricultural workers and raise their issues on national media. He is the man behind all protest of farmers that occurred recently in north India. He leads the protests raising the issues related to the agricultural field.

The CPM led agitations mobilized the farmers. CPM led farmer’s agitations demanded the writing off of agricultural debts, providing irrigation facilities to farmers and withdrawing high tariffs. Vasundhara Raje had to implement some of the concerns of the farmers. The most important of these was a writing off of loan of Rs 50000. This CPM celebrated as a big success. In this way, the CPM has come back to its seats in 2008.

Hannan Mollah is a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He became a member of the party when he was barely 16. He is currently a member of the politburo member of the party. He was inducted into the politburo of the party at the 21st Party Congress in April 2015. He is also the General Secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha and a Joint Secretary of the All India Agricultural Workers’ Union. He was the first general secretary of DYFI, the youth wing of CPM.

Mollah was a member of Lok Sabha of India from the 7th Lok Sabha to the 14th Lok Sabha. He has all along represented the constituency Uluberia in Howrah district of West Bengal. He won the seat eight times in a row but lost his seat to Sultan Ahmed of the Trinamool Congress in the 2009 election.