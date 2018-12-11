Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched In India

Jaguar Land Rover has launched their 2019 Discovery Sport in India. The MY2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport is priced at Rs 44.68 lakh, ex-showroom (Delhi).

The 2019 model comes with a number of updates, most important being the re-tuned engine which now produces more power output.The Land Rover Discovery Sport is available in three trims – Pure, SE and HSE. All three variants come powered by the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. The Ingenium diesel now comes re-tuned to produce an improved power output of 177bhp, compared to the 147bhp in the earlier model.

The re-tuned engine will be available on the SE and HSE trims while the base ‘Pure’ variant continues to have 147bhp.The petrol version of the Land Rover Discovery Sport, will continue with the 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol producing 237bhp. The petrol power unit is available only on the SE and HSE trims. All petrol and diesel units will further be mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Apart from the increased output from the diesel powertrain, the Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE trim now comes with an exclusive Dynamic Design Pack, along with an upgraded Touch Pro Infotainment System.

The new Dynamic Design Package offers a host of significant exterior upgrades. This includes a body styling kit, chrome tailpipe finishers and a special Black Pack. As part of the Black Pack, the Discovery Sport HSE features a unique black grille, rear licence plate plinth in black and a red coloured ‘Sport’ badging.