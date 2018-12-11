Mizoram CM loses his seats; MNF bags more seats

Mizoram CM and senior most Congress leader Lal Thanhawla lost his Chemphai South and Serchhip seats Lal Thanhawala had sought a mandate from two constituencies. While he lost his Chemphai seat to T. J. Lalnuntluanga of Mizoram National Front (MNF), Serchipp was snatched by Lalduhoma, Zoram People’s Movement’s( ZPM).

In the last assembly election, he had a narrow victory of 734 votes in Serchippi. From 1984 to 1986 and 1989 to 1998 he had a long stint as the CM of Mizoram. He became the chief minister in 2013 too.