Odiyan : First Malayalam Movie to Earn 100 crore in Pre-Release.

Awaited Mohanlal starring Malayalam movie is one of the big budget movies and a visual attraction for the audience. It is expected to be released within a couple of days and mark its own records on the box office.

However, it has started earning by a huge margin before its release as the first Malayalam movie to earn 100 crores in its prerelease.

Odiyan is a fantasy thriller film directed by V. A. Shrikumar Menon which is based on the legend of the Odiyan clan, who in Kerala folklore are men who have shapeshifting abilities and can assume animal forms. In the film, Mohanlal appears in three different avatars and the story revolves around the use of black magic, which was the custom in yesteryears.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Innocent and Manju Warrier among others. The screenplay is by Hari Krishnan, while M. Jayachandran is the music composer and Shaji Kumar is the cameraman for the movie.

Deeply humbled and overwhelmed by this news. Our Odiyan becomes the first Malayalam movie to enter the 100 crore club… Gepostet von V A Shrikumar am Montag, 10. Dezember 2018