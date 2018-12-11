Tata launches Tiago XZ+ in India : Price and Features

Tata Motors has launched Tiago XZ+ in India, the new variant gets a long list of additional equipment.

The Tiago XZ gets two new exterior paint shades – Canyon Orange and Ocean Blue. The variant also comes with a dual-tone exterior option that includes a gloss-black roof and rear spoiler.

The variant comes with the 15-inch alloy wheels also seen on the Tigor petrol variant. It gets chrome bits on the tailgate and body-side mouldings as standard. The car also gets projector headlamps from the Tigor.

The Tiago XZ+ gets a new 7.0-inch touchscreen system by Harman, replete with Android Auto – albeit misses out on Apple CarPlay. Also, automatic climate control is standard on this variant, along with power-folding wing mirrors.

The Tiago XZ+ comes with the same running gear as before, which includes a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre diesel mill. Gearbox choices include a 5-speed manual and AMT; although it remains to be seen whether any of this equipment will be made available on the AMT-equipped variant.

The Tiago XZ+ is priced from Rs 5.57 lakh for the petrol variant in a single-tone paint shade. The XZ+ petrol model with dual-tone exteriors costs Rs 5.64 lakh.

The Tiago XZ+ diesel trims costs Rs 6.31 lakh and Rs 6.38 lakh for the single-tone and dual-tone variant, respectively.