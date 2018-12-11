Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Vijay Mallya’s extradition will speed up loan recovery process: SBI

Dec 11, 2018, 08:43 pm IST
The extradition of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya from the UK to India will speed up the recovery of over Rs 9,000 crore of loans, hopes SBI. A court in the UK on Monday ordered Mallya’s extradition. Mallya is wanted for loan default worth around Rs 9,000 crore to a consortium of 13 banks led by SBI.

“It (higher recovery of loans) is a possibility. The message is very loud and clear. What we have to understand is that it (extradition) is a message that you just can’t default and run away from the country,” SBI chairman told reporters here. The SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar hopes that Mallya’s extradition will have a deep impact on the overall lender and borrower relationship. SBI chairman thinks that Mallya’s extradition, the process to extradite Nirav Modi and Mehul Chowksi, wanted in the biggest-ever banking fraud of over Rs 13,000 crore at state-run Punjab National Bank, will also pick up the pace.

Vijay Mallya, former CEO of now defunct Kingfisher Airlines fled to the UK in March 2016. Mallya has been fighting a legal battle against his extradition to India, claiming that he has been falsely dubbed as a defaulter by politicians and media.

