Rajinikanth’s top 5 iconic memorable characters

Dec 12, 2018, 12:14 pm IST
Kabali which is an action drama film which revolves around a gang war. In the movie, Radhika Apte was also seen in a pivotal role

In 2012, Rajinikanth recreated the magic of Sivaji: The Boss with its 3D version. The movie, which released on his birthday was one of the highest grossing movies of that year.

In 2010, Enthiran, the first sequel of Robot opposite Aishwarya Rai was the highest grossing movies of the year. In the movie, Rajinikanth did a dual role. He played the role of Chitti and a scientist.

The first release of 2018 was Kaala where he played the role of a gangster who protects his people.

Rajinikanth will be next seen in Petta, which will release on the auspicious occasion of Pongal in 2019. In the movie Petta, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen making his debut into the Tollywood industry.

