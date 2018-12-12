Statue of Unity, Karnataka Election Results Among Top 5 Searched News Items in India

As the year comes to an end, Google has released a list of things most searched on the search engine in the year 2018, under various categories. As far as India is concerned, Google has released the top 10 searches for categories like “Movies”, “Near Me”, “How to…”, “what is…”, “songs” “sports events”, “what is…”, “personalities” and also an “overall” list. India’s #MeToo Movement Shines on Google Trends

The top search list throws light on some interesting facts. For example, FIFA World Cup 2018 was the highest search item under the news category in India and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding made it third on the list.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also shared a heartfelt video and a message regarding the top searches in the year 2018.