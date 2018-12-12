Latest NewsIndiaSpecialVideoFunny

Statue of Unity, Karnataka Election Results Among Top 5 Searched News Items in India

Dec 12, 2018, 08:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

As the year comes to an end, Google has released a list of things most searched on the search engine in the year 2018, under various categories. As far as India is concerned, Google has released the top 10 searches for categories like “Movies”, “Near Me”, “How to…”, “what is…”, “songs” “sports events”, “what is…”, “personalities” and also an “overall” list. India’s #MeToo Movement Shines on Google Trends

The top search list throws light on some interesting facts. For example, FIFA World Cup 2018 was the highest search item under the news category in India and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding made it third on the list.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also shared a heartfelt video and a message regarding the top searches in the year 2018.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 18, 2017, 10:31 pm IST

Sitaram Yachoory about Moody’s rating

Nipah virus
May 26, 2018, 01:35 pm IST

Collector warns of Nipah virus; preventive steps to be taken

Dec 13, 2017, 10:41 pm IST

The secret of long life revealed by researchers.

Sep 11, 2017, 08:24 pm IST

ICC welcomes return of international cricket to Pakistan

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close