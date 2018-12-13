10 More From Kannur Leaves Home to Join ISIS

Kannur district in Kerala was in the news a few times for its residents joining ISIS and in yet another incident, it is reported that 10 more from the district has left home to join ISIS.

Police got information that two families from Puthupara, Azhikode and one from Kuruva had reportedly left. They could have either gone to a centre in Syria or Afghanistan, says sources.

K Sajjad, his wife Shahina, two of their children, Anwar,his wife Afseela, three children, T.P Nizam from Kuruva are the ones who left home on November 20. They said they are leaving to Mysuru, but in the investigation held later, it was revealed that they had gone to UAE and then left to I.S centre.

It is assumed that since most of the IS centres in Syria are damaged, they could have gone to some centre in Afghanistan. The case is being investigated under the leadership of DYSP Sadanandan.