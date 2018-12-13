Assembly Proceedings Stopped Over M.K Muneer’s Remark on Women Wall

The left government is planning to raise a human chain of women on January 1 to protect the Renaissance values of Kerala. Although it has been explicitly stated that the women-wall has nothing to do with the issue of Sabarimala, people understand that the wall has everything to do with Sabarimala. Protests are fuming against the Government’s decision to raise this shield and today it was extended into the Assembly proceedings.

Opposition MLA M.K Muneer said that the women wall is actually a communal wall and it will be broken by people the same way Berlin wall was broken. This irritated the MLAs from the ruling side and they soon left their seats and demanded that Muneer’s ‘Communal Wall’ remark should be withdrawn. Although the speaker assured that this will be carefully looked at and removed from the records if needed, this wasn’t enough to allay the MLA’s.

Earlier Chief Minister had said that those who do not take part in the women wall will be left in the dustbin of the history. Muneer stood firm in his remark and said that he is not going to withdraw his statement on the women wall.