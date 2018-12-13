BJP Hunger Strike: Ayyappa devotee who set himself on fire died

The Ayyappa devotee who tried to suicide by setting fire on himself died today. A 55-year-old Venugopalan Nair died at Trivandrum Medical College. He was seriously wounded by fire. Venugopalan Nair, an auto driver by profession is residing at Muttada in the suburb of Trivandrum city. He tried to suicide near the protest venue of the BJP in front of the Secretariat here early Thursday.

Chanting ‘swamiye saranam Ayyappa’ mantra, Nair set himself ablaze after pouring petrol over his body and tried to run to the makeshift tent where senior BJP leader C. K.Padmanabhan has been staging indefinite fast demanding the lifting of prohibitory orders at Sabarimala hill shrine, they said.

However, the party activists and the police, who were present near the venue, doused the fire using drinking water and rushed him to the Government Medical College hospital. He suffered burn injuries all over the body, but was able to speak, they added.

Police said Nair is an Ayyappa devotee and a BJP supporter.