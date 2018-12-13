BJP National Council meeting on next month

The National Council meeting of the BJP will be held in New Delhi on 11th and 12th of next month. Party office-bearers and all the public representatives of the party will participate in the meeting.

Briefing media after the meeting of party’s national office bearers in New Delhi, party General secretary Bhupender Yadav said, BJP President Amit Shah today held a meeting with party’s national office bearers to decide the calendar for the spate of meetings.

Dates of the meeting of the seven ‘morchas’, party’s key wings focussed on different demographic groups, were also finalised. The youth, women, scheduled castes, and minorities wings will be meeting respectively on December 15-16, December 21-22, January 19-20 and January 31-February 1 in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Delhi.

The scheduled tribes, other backward communities and farmers wings will hold their respective meetings on February 2-3, February 15-16 and February 21-22 in Bhubaneswar, Patna and Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said.

Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari besides Shah, will be addressing these meetings.